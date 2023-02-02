HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A portion of Fox Hill Road in Hampton is temporarily closed in all directions after a car crashed into an electrical pole Thursday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Hampton Police around 2:10 p.m. Thursday, that crash closed Fox Hill Road between Essex Drive and Old Buckroe Road.

There were no injuries reported following the crash. Police ask motorists to use alternate routes. An estimated time for the opening of the roadways has not been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.