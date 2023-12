HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are on the scene of a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Fox Hill Road, police say.

HPD on the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Fox Hill Road that occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Adult female transported to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/XisUkZF39v — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 12, 2023 Courtesy of the Hampton Police Division

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to police.

We are working to learn more about this situation.