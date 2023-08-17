HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was shot Thursday afternoon on Continental Drive in Hampton and has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the 1st block of Continental Drive in Hampton. (Photo – Hampton Police Division)

Officers are currently on the scene in the 1st block of Continental Drive.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was in the 1st block of Continental Drive when the suspect shot at her, according to police. The motive and circumstances of the incident remain under investigation, “however, this appears to be an isolated incident,” police said.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle.

Anyone with information can contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also provide anonymous tips at P3Tips.com.

