Police: Woman arrested after carjacking, pursuit in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is in custody after a carjacking investigation that led to a police pursuit in Hampton on Thursday afternoon.

Hampton police didn’t have additional details as of 2:30 p.m., but said the pursuit ended at Gilbert Street and Roand Drive. It happened just after 2 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

Another carjacking of a 75-year-old man back on Feb. 20 is also under investigation, but police said a man was behind that incident and it’s unclear if they’re related.

Police are also looking for a female robbery suspect who robbed a Sunoco gas station Wednesday night. There’s no indication it’s the same woman from Thursday’s carjacking.

This is a breaking article, check back for updates.