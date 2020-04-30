Police: Vehicle speeding over 95 mph refuses to stop, crashes in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a vehicle speeding on Interstate 64 refused to stop for troopers and ended up crashing Tuesday night.

Police say a trooper saw a vehicle traveling over 95 mph on eastbound I-64 at LaSalle Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused.

The vehicle then exited the interstate and crashed at the intersection of North King Street and Plaza Drive.

The driver was detained and arrested.

Police did not release the driver’s identity Wednesday.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: