HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A police officer has minor injuries after being involved in a crash Friday morning on W. Mercury Blvd. in Hampton.

Dispatchers said it happened around 9:45 a.m. at Saville Row.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment. The other person involved in the crash was evaluated at the scene but refused medical care.

Police didn’t say what the cause of the crash was in a release, but said the scene was clear as of 10:45 a.m.

