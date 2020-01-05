Police: Vehicle crashes into Hampton home after shooting victims attempt to flee the scene

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are now investigating after a vehicle crashed into a home following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say officers first responded to a single-vehicle accident around 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a vehicle reportedly crash into a home in the first block of Northhampton Drive.

When the officers got to the scene, they found the driver, a 30-year-old woman, suffering from a gunshot wound and was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As officers were investigating the incident, officials reported a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.

Investigators say the walk-in victim, a 41-year-old woman, suffered non life-threatening injuries related to the same incident.

Hampton Police searching for a shooter. They say someone shot into a car on Northampton dr and hit two people in the car. The car then crashed into this home on Berkshire Terrance and Northampton @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/fnEs7tmhWR — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) January 5, 2020

Initial investigations revealed that the two victims were in a vehicle in the 800 block of Berkshire Terrance when an unknown individual reportedly shot at the vehicle, striking the two occupants.

The victims fled the scene and crashed into the home in the first block of Northhampton Drive. Officials say the home has been deemed unsafe for occupancy as a result of the crash.

The motives and circumstances surrounding the incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.