Police: Two people shot on Burns Street in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton are investigating a home invasion that resulted in a double shooting Saturday evening in the 100 block of Burns Street.

Dispatchers say the call came in at 7:44 p.m.

Sergeant R.C. Williams with Hampton Police said one person was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hampton Police are investigating a home invasion/shooting in the 100 block of Burns Street. Two adult victims, one with life-threatening injuries. No further info at this time. — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) December 1, 2019

A second person has minor injuries following the shooting.

Williams said a third person was injured on the scene but not as a result of the shooting.

10 On Your Side spoke with a family member of the male victim.

She did not want to disclose her name or his name but says he brings light to the family and they just had a big celebration with family for the holiday. She says he was shocked to hear about what happened.

“I’m hoping and praying that he comes out okay. I know they say life-threatening injuries, but I’m hoping that whatever it is he makes it through it,” the family member said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional details.

This is a Breaking News Story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.