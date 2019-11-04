Police trying to identify suspect who robbed Hampton McDonald’s

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police need help identifying a suspect in connection with a robbery at a McDonald’s this past Saturday.

Around 2:35 a.m., officials received a call in reference to a business robbery at the McDonald’s in the 4000 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun, and robbed the store of money before fleeing the area on foot.

The suspect was dressed in all black with a black mask covering his face, police said.

There is no photo of the suspect available at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.