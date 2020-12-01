Police: Triple 7 convenience store in Hampton robbed Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating the robbery of a Triple 7 convenience store on Monday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at the store in the 1500 block of North King Street.

Police don’t have photos of the suspect, but say he demanded money and left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

