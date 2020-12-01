Police: Triple 7 convenience store in Hampton robbed Monday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for three people in connection with two robberies that occurred ten minutes apart from each other Saturday night.

Police got the call for the first robbery around 9:37 p.m. for the incident at the Fox Hill Convenient Store located in the first block of Old Fox Hill Road.

Then, at 9:47 p.m., another call was received for a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven located in the 900 block of North King Street.

The investigation revealed the subjects entered the businesses, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After they got the cash, the subjects fled the scene on foot.