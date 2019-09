HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for two suspects after an early-morning robbery in Hampton.

Hampton police said officers were called to a 7-Eleven on North Mallory Street near East Mercury Boulevard. around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police said two men walked into the store, showed a gun and ordered an employee to open the cash register.

The suspects ran off with cash and tobacco products.

If you know anything that could help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.