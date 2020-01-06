Police: Suspect wearing ‘afro’ style wig, surgical mask robs Walgreens in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are now investigating after a Walgreens was robbed late Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreens in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11 a.m. Monday.

Initial investigations revealed a suspect reportedly went inside the Walgreens, brandished a gun, and demanded prescription medication. After getting an undisclosed amount of medication, the suspect fled on foot.

Reports described the suspect as a black man wearing a brown “afro” style wig, a black jacket, and a surgical mask.

At the moment, photos of the suspect are not available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.