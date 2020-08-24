Police: Suspect took tobacco products during Wawa robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a Wawa in Hampton was robbed early Monday morning.

Authorities say officers got the call for the robbery around 5 a.m. in the 2400 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect reportedly entered the business, threatened the clerk, and went behind the counter where he took tobacco products.

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’7’’ to 6’0’’ wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, a black and white bandana, and a mask covering his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

