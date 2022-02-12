Police: Suspect robbed Hardee’s on Newmarket Dr in Hampton before fleeing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help identifying a man accused of robbing a Hardee’s restaurant in Hampton Friday afternoon.

According to Hampton Police, the call for the robbery came in around 4:10 p.m. Friday at the Hardee’s location in the 8000 block of Newmarket Drive.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect entered the business, brandished a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene on foot.



Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6 foot, 130 pounds, wearing all black.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.