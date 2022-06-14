HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been accused of burglarizing a church in Hampton.

Police say Anthony Blaney, 40, is facing two counts of burglary charges after an invasion at the Lacrosse Presbyterian Church in the 1500 block of North Mallory Street on Sunday.

Dispatch confirmed that the call for the incident came around 8:30 a.m. for a commercial burglary.

According to authorities, Blaney is suspected to have broken a window to gain access to the building and damaged the property inside.

Anthony Blaney, June 13, 2022 (Courtesy – Hampton Police)

If you or anyone you know has information about this investigation, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

An anonymous tip can also be sent here on a secure form.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.