Police: Suspect broke into Hampton Stop and Go, stole tobacco products before fleeing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a Stop and Go convenience store was robbed in Hampton early Tuesday morning.

According to police, they received the activation alarm for the robbery around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at the convenience store in the 3300 block of Commander Shepherd Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers reported seeing the glass front door of the store being broken.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect gained entry to the store by breaking the glass and stealing tobacco products before fleeing the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a small framed Black male, last seen wearing a grey hoodie with black sleeves, light blue jeans, black shoes, a black mask and gloves.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.