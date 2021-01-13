Police still searching for witnesses, information on recent homicide

HAMPTON. Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for any information or witnesses that can help solve a homicide from December.

On December 29, police were called to the scene of a crash near the I-64 on-ramp on the Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

A 21-year-old man was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police determined through the course of the investigation that the victim had been shot.

There is no motive or additional information surrounding the shooting at this time.

If you know anything about this incident that could assist police, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.