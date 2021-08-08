Police seeking suspects involved in a fight during robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are currently seeking individuals they say are suspects in connection with a business robbery.

Police say they were initially sent to a 1000 block of Settler’s Road on August 2 regarding a fight that occurred during the robbery.

According to reports, the people in the photographs were involved in a robbery at the business.

Police confirmed that there were injuries reported during the incident.

No further information have been released.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

