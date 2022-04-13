HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the suspects accused following a Tinee Giant robbery Tuesday evening.

According to police, officers responded to the call around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday at the Tinee Giant in the 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the two suspects entered the store, displayed the firearm and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

The first suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, black sweats with red on both sides, and black Crocs.

The second suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski mask, a black hoodie, a blue under shirt, grey sweats with white on both sides, and grey Crocs.

Police say the incident is part of a robbery series involving the same suspects. Similar robberies have occurred in the areas below:

The 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard

The 3700 block of Kecoughtan Road

The 2600 block of Cunningham Drive

The 2000 block of West Pembroke Avenue

Tinee Giant robbery (Photo Courtesy – Hampton Police)

