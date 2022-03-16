HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are now looking for two men accused of burglary Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded to the commercial burglary just after 12 a.m. at the King Food Mart in the 900 block of North King Street.

A preliminary investigation of the burglary revealed that the two suspects entered the building by smashing the glass front door. The suspects were able to take an undisclosed amount of money, Bic lighters and lottery tickets before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a slim build wearing black skinny jeans, a black sweatshirt, a black hat with yellow brim, a mask, and gloves.

The first suspect is described as a Black male with a large build wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood on his head, and gloves.