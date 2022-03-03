Police seeking suspects in 7-Eleven robbery on Old Buckroe Rd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in identifying two suspects who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton early Thursday morning.

According to police, the robbery happened around 4:05 a.m. on Thursday at the 7-Eleven located in the 1500 Block of Old Buckroe Road. Police say after the suspects entered the store, one pulled a guy and demanded money.

They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Suspect one is described as a black male wearing all black, black gloves and a blue bandana over his face. The second suspect is described as a black male wearing all black, black glove on his left hand and black face mask.

This is the latest robbery in a string of them at this particular 7-Eleven. Police also say it was robbed in July 2021, August 2019 and May 2019.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

