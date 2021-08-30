Police seeking suspect in robbery at Hampton Speedy Mart

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton are seeking community members’ help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at a Hampton convenience store Sunday evening.
According to police, they got the call for the robbery around 8:55 p.m. Sunday at the Speedy Mart store in the 200 block of Lassiter Drive.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the store on foot.
The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black ski cap, blue shirt, white gloves, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black mask.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
