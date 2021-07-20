Police seeking suspect in 7-Eleven robbery on Old Buckroe Rd in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking the community’s help in identifying a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Hampton Monday evening.
According to police, they got the call for the robbery just after 9 p.m. Monday at the 7-Eleven in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road. Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, pulled out a firearm, and demanded money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, police say the suspect fled from the scene.
The suspect is described as a black male wearing a blue New Balance shirt, grey sweat pants, and a black knit hat.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
