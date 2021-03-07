Police seeking suspect following robbery at Hampton restaurant

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are seeking a man who they say robbed a restaurant in Hampton Saturday evening.

Police say the call came just after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding a robbery that just occurred at the Vito’s Pizza and Italian Restaurant in the 900 block of Aberdeen Road.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the business and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount, the suspect fled the scene.

The suspect is described as “an unknown race male wearing a mask covering his face, a black jacket, a black hat, gloves, and dark-colored jeans.”