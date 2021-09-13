Police seeking man accused of robbing Hampton Family Dollar

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now seeking help identifying a man accused of robbing a Family Dollar store in Hampton Sunday evening.
According to police, the call for the robbery came in just after 9:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 900 block of LaSalle Avenue.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect went inside the store, displayed a firearm, and demanded money.
After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and grey shoes.
Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.
