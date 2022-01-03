Police seeking man accused of burglarizing Chinese restaurant in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are now looking for a man accused of burglarizing two businesses early Sunday morning.

According to Hampton Police, they got the call for the commercial burglaries at the Peking Chinese Restaurant and Cheng Dental located in the first block of Town Center Way around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

A preliminary investigation of the incidents revealed the suspect gained entry to both buildings through broken glass windows.



It appears nothing was taken and the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction. The suspect is described as a light skin Black male wearing a gray beanie hat, black Nike sweatpants, black sneakers with white writing on the backs, black winter gloves and a black watch.