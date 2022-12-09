HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a commercial burglary that took place at a Hampton vape store early Thursday morning.

Police say the incident occurred at CBD Emporium & Epic Vapor in the 5000 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 1:50 a.m. Thursday.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects broke a window with a rock to gain entry into the business. They then stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco and vape products before fleeing the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as a white male between the ages of 16 and 20, standing between 5’10” and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes, and had a mask over his face.

The second suspect is also a white male, but between the ages of 14 and 25. He was wearing a maroon hoodie, black hat, a black and gray backpack, dark pants, yellow sneakers, and a medical-style mask.

The third suspect is described as a white male or female between the ages of 14 and 20. They were wearing a black and white striped American flag hoodie, black pants, a pink face mask, a dark-colored backpack, and yellow or light-colored shoes.