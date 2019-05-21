Police drop charges in Hampton shooting

UPDATE: Police say Bobby Mozelle’s charges have been dropped. Get more details here.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man who police say is considered armed and dangerous is wanted in connection to a Hampton shooting that left another man injured last month.

Hampton Police said in a news release Bobby Rasoola Mozelle is wanted on charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

The charges stem from shooting that happened in the 1st block of Mary Peake Boulevard during the overnight hours of April 28. A 36-year-old man was injured in the shooting, police said.

Police already have one suspect in custody.

Thirty-two-year-old Gene Mozelle Jr. is charged with maiming, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting across a public roadway and shooting at an occupied dwelling.

Anyone who may know something about Bobby Mozelle or the shooting is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

