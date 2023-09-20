HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery that occurred on Sept. 18.

At around 3:00 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a business robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1700 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.

The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money, police said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the area on a bicycle, police said.

Courtesy: Hampton Police Department

The suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and camouflage pants.