HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is seeking assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a 7-Eleven robbery that occurred on Sept. 18.
At around 3:00 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a business robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1700 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.
The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money, police said. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the suspect fled the area on a bicycle, police said.
The suspect is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black jacket, black gloves and camouflage pants.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.