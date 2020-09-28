Police searching for suspect that shot 41-year-old woman on porch in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a woman was injured following an early morning shooting in Hampton.

Investigators say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Childs Avenue.

Initial investigation revealed that the 41-year-old victim was shot on the porch of a vacant home by a male suspect. The victim was sent to a local hospital with non life-theatening injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Latest Posts