Police searching for person wanted in connection with burglary of Rent-A-Center in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are looking for a person wanted in connection with the burglary of a Rent-A-Center Tuesday.

Hampton Police responded around 10:10 p.m. for a report of a commercial burglar alarm at the Rent-A-Center located in the first block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Once on the scene, officers observed an unsecure door and checked the building.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown subject “used force to gain access to the store.” Once inside, the person “removed electronic items and fled the scene.”

The subject is described as an unknown individual wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, gloves, and a black knit cap.

There are no photos available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.