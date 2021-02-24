Police searching for person involved in robbery at Happy Shopper in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in a business robbery that happened Monday.

On February 23, at about 8:05 p.m., Hampton Police Communications received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at The Happy Shopper located in the 1200 block of King Street.

The investigation revealed the person entered the business and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, the person fled the scene on foot.

The person is described as a Black male, about 5 feet 6 inches, medium skin tone, and thin build, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. The person was seen wearing stonewash blue jeans, a black beanie cap, a black hoodie, a black mask, and black/grey sneakers.

There are no photos available at this time.