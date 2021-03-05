Police searching for person involved in robbery at auto body repair shop in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for the person, or persons, involved in a commercial robbery Thursday morning.

On March 4 around 8:30 a.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a burglary at Winner’s Circle Collision Repair in the 4200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers say they observed a broken garage door on the side of the building.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect(s) gained entry by breaking a garage door.

The suspect(s) then removed an Amazon Alexa and a flashlight and exited the building fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say there is no suspect description or photos of the individual available at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. 

