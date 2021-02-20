Police searching for person who robbed, carjacked a 75-year-old man in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a robbery and carjacking incident that happened Saturday evening.

On Feb. 20 at 7:28 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call in reference to a carjacking that occurred in the 1st block of Mizzen Circle.

Police say the investigation revealed that the victim, a 75-year-old Hampton man, was checking his mail when he was approached by an unknown person.

The person displayed a firearm and demanded the vehicle.

Police say the subjects fled the area in the victim’s dark blue 2019 Ford Escape with Virginia license plates, XPJ-1503.

The vehicle was last seen heading in the direction of Silver Isles.

The suspect is described as a Black man, about 5 foot 8 inches in height, last seen wearing a dark head covering, dark grey sweater, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.