Police searching for person involved in overnight robbery at 7-Eleven in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are searching for a person wanted in connection with a business robbery that happened overnight.

On Jan. 15, around 2:16 a.m., Hampton Police Communications received a call of a robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located in the 2100 block of Executive Drive.

The investigation revealed the subject entered the business and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency and store items, police say the person fled the scene on foot.

The subject is described as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, wearing a camouflage hunting jacket with a hood, a white face cover, black pants, and white shoes.

There is no further information at this time.