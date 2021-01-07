Police searching for person involved in commercial burglary of Hampton locksmith company

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person wanted in connection with a commercial burglary earlier this week.

On Jan. 5, around 12:30 p.m., Public Safety Communications received a call about a commercial burglary at All Day Services Locksmith in the 2600 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Upon arrival, officers observed a broken window in the front of the building.

Police say the preliminary investigation revealed the person(s) gained entry by breaking a window. The subject then removed two tablets off of a desk and exited the building fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.

It is not known if there were multiple people involved and there are no photos at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.