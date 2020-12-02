Police searching for missing endangered 18-year-old Hampton woman

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing endangered 18-year-old Hampton woman Wednesday night.

Ayannah Phillips was reported missing on November 25. She was last seen at her residence in the 1500 block of Briarfield Road in Hampton.

Police say Phillips has a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Phillips is described as white, 5 feet tall, and weighing about 75 pounds. She has brown hair and blue/green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “LOVE” written in silver letters, black sweatpants with a flower on them, and has braces on her upper teeth.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

This is a breaking news story.