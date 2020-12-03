Police searching for man wanted in connection with 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with a robbery of a 7-Eleven Wednesday.

On December 2 at about 10:15 p.m., police received a call for a robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1400 block of Queen Street.

Police say the investigation revealed that the subject entered the business and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency, police say the subject fled the scene on foot.

The subject is described as a Black man about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He was seen wearing a black cloth over his head and face, a black mask, a black jacket, and blue pants with a white stripe down the sides.

There are no photos available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.