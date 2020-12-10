Police searching for man possibly involved in early morning 7-Eleven robbery in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are searching for a man possibly involved in a business robbery that happened early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 3:15 a.m. for a robbery at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of North Armistead Avenue in Hampton.

Police say the investigation revealed the subject entered the business and demanded items. After receiving an undisclosed amount of items, the person fled the scene on foot.

The subject is described as a Black man, mid to late 40s, wearing a black jacket, dark pants, a white surgical mask, and white sneakers. There are no photos available at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampton Police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.