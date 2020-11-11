HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police have responded to a shooting Wednesday on Butternut Drive.
Dispatchers say they got a call for the shooting at 11:46 a.m. A victim was found with non life-threatening injuries in the 2800 block of Butternut, off West Mercury Blvd. near Big Bethel Road.
No other details are available at this time, but check back for updates on this breaking news.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts:
- Police responding to shooting on Butternut Drive in Hampton
- Georgia to conduct hand recount of 5 million ballots – how will it work?
- Trump, Biden observe Veterans Day at separate ceremonies
- Virginia Nov. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,594 new cases, 15 new deaths; US cases, hospitalizations at record levels
- 17 NC county elections boards counting additional votes