Police respond to vehicle crash on E Pembroke Ave in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — First responders are currently on the scene of a crash in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Pembroke Avenue.
Around 3:30 p.m., police dispatch say there has been no report of life-threatening injuries following the crash.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding te crash including the number of vehicles involved.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.