Man sustains life-threatening injuries, female suspect in custody following domestic-related stabbing at Hampton Target

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man sustained life-threatening injuries following a domestic-related stabbing at a Target in Hampton Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the stabbing came in just after 6 a.m. Saturday at the Target store located in the 5000 block of Holt Avenue.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man suffering from stab wounds. Police say the man was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was stabbed during a domestic-related argument in the parking lot. Police say a female suspect is in custody and charges are pending.



10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident. No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.