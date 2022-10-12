HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday evening.
According to police dispatch, the call for the shooting came in around 7:40 p.m. in the 1200 block of North King Street.
Police confirmed that the shooting resulted in non life-threatening injuries.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including suspect information.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.