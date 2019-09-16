Phoebus HS on lockdown as Hampton police respond to shooting

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one man has life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Ireland Street in Hampton.

Hampton police stated on Twitter Monday that the shooting happened in the 100 block of Ireland Street, which is the address for Phoebus High School.

Police said in the tweet that Phoebus is on lockdown and that the victim is not a student.

In a second tweet, police said the shooting is not “school-related” and that the location of the shooting is still being investigated.

