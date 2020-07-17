Police respond to shooting on Franktown Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with serious injuries early Friday.

Emergency dispatchers say they received the call just after 12:00 a.m. in the no hundred block of Franktown Road for the shooting.

The preliminary investigation revealed an adult female was shot by a known male while at a residence in the area. The adult male was detained.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No other details have been released.

