HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus Friday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed they received the first call about the crash at 8:15 a.m.

It happened at the intersection of Old Buckroe Road and Woodland Road.

Hampton City Schools confirmed to WAVY it was one of their buses that was involved in the crash.

This is breaking news. WAVY is still working to find out if there were any injuries reported and if there were any children on the bus at the time of the crash.