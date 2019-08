HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating an overnight robbery of a 7-Eleven.

Dispatchers say they received the call just after 1:30 a.m. for the 7-Eleven robbery in the 1500 block of Old Buckroe Road.

There were no injuries reported. No other details have been released.

If you have any information on this robbery, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.