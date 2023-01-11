HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There is currently heavy police presence on Big Bethel Road in Hampton late Wednesday morning.

Hampton Police confirmed that they are working on an “officer-involved shooting” incident. The call for the incident came in around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.

There is still very limited information regarding the scene, however, photos captured by 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson at the scene show multiple police vehicles responding.

Police tape could be seen placed along the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane with traffic appearing to be at a complete stop.

Officers are currently patrolling the intersection, blocking the roadway.

@HamptonVAPolice report an “officer involved shooting” on Todd’s Lane and Big Bethel Road.



Here is a witness account of what happened.



Christina with Todd’s Lane veterinary hospital says the office heard 10 gunshots. Then saw a man laying on the ground. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/YlmM38qGY5 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) January 11, 2023 10 On Your Side has not independently confirmed with police the injuries sustained from the shooting.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.