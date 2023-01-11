HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — There is currently heavy police presence on Big Bethel Road in Hampton late Wednesday morning.
Hampton Police confirmed that they are working on an “officer-involved shooting” incident. The call for the incident came in around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
There is still very limited information regarding the scene, however, photos captured by 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson at the scene show multiple police vehicles responding.
Police tape could be seen placed along the intersection of Big Bethel Road and Todds Lane with traffic appearing to be at a complete stop.
Officers are currently patrolling the intersection, blocking the roadway.
