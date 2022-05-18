HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a possible explosive device has been found on Semple Farm Road in Hampton Wednesday afternoon.

According to a tweet from Hampton Police around 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, the possible explosive device was located in the 100 block of Semple Farm Road.

Officials say the call for the incident came in around 10:31 a.m.

A photo from police shows police tape surrounding the parking lot of what appears to be an apartment complex.

A police vehicle and a Hampton Fire and Rescue fire truck could be seen in the photo.

This is breaking news and will be updated.