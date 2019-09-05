Police: Port of Virginia worker missing from Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are searching for a 49-year-old man who was reported missing after he didn’t come to work at the Port of Virginia last week.

Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr. was reported missing on Aug. 25 after he didn’t come to work at the port.

It’s “out of the norm” for Hunter to be out of contact with his friends, family, and employer, and for him to be gone for an extended period of time, according to a Hampton Police Department news release.

Hunter was last seen driving a 2019 Nissan Altima, like the one pictured, with the Virginia license plate number UYY-5688. (Photo courtesy of the Hampton Police Department)

Hunter was last seen driving a 2019 Black Nissan Altima with a Virginia license plate number UYY-5688. According to the Virginia State Police missing persons database, Hunter is described as being 5’10” tall, 232 pounds, and last seen wearing a Port of Virginia work uniform.

Anyone with information about his location should call the Hampton Police Department at 757-727-6111. Tipsters can also anonymously submit information to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.